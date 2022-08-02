Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,460.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 250,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 240,544 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $4,485,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 459,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,674,000 after buying an additional 119,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BLDR traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.87. 36,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.85.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

