Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.72 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000. Progressive accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Progressive Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $114.76. 31,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,751. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

