Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 3.1 %

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.64. 198,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,407,078. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.42.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

