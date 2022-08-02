Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 84 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $1,656,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.42.

ITW stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.66. 33,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,518. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

