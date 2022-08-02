Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 36 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.64. 19,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.62. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

