Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 89,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,149. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average is $59.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

