Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.25. 273,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,205,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

