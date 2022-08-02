Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,280 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 36.4% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 125,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 109.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 631,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,486,000 after acquiring an additional 330,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $84.15. 132,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,528,082. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average is $83.28. The company has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $122.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

