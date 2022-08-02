Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.89 Million in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000. FMC comprises 1.0% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.82. 6,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average of $118.40. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

