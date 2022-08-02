Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Holdings Decreased by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 507.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLR. Scotiabank cut Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.81.

Continental Resources stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.28. 7,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

