ContentBox Hits 1-Day Volume of $59,549.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. ContentBox has a total market cap of $424,905.74 and $59,549.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007793 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00234999 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

