CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.57. 358,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.28. CONMED has a twelve month low of $87.24 and a twelve month high of $159.11.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.55 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

