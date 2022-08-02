Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNCE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.69. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, Director Heek Christi Van bought 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,651 shares in the company, valued at $121,842.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

