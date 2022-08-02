Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Buys $53,852.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.63 per share, with a total value of $53,852.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,969.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CNXC traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.13. The stock had a trading volume of 271,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.64 and its 200 day moving average is $163.92. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Concentrix by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Concentrix by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
