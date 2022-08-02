Conceal Trading Up 6.7% This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.0913 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $1,578.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,773.15 or 0.99950935 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00043612 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00212342 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00244315 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00114568 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00052086 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004433 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 12,675,950 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

