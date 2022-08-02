Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Up 31.8% in July

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 45.81% and a return on equity of 95.76%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

Featured Articles

