Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Update

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Computer Task Group Trading Up 1.7 %

CTG traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. 19,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,412. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $135.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,152,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 364,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.