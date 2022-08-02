Computer Task Group (CTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Computer Task Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.64-$0.72 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.63 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Computer Task Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $10.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.