Compound Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. Compound has a total market capitalization of $399.50 million and approximately $134.23 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $55.54 or 0.00242834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,193,127 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.