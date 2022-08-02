Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 27,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $50,104.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,153,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,275,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 27,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,104.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,153,303 shares in the company, valued at $9,275,945.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,211,873 shares in the company, valued at $15,844,093.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 382,525 shares of company stock worth $828,278. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Compass Therapeutics

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMPX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.