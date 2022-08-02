COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
COMPASS Pathways Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMPS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,421. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $49.51.
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
