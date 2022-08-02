COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,421. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About COMPASS Pathways

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 110.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 67,770 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 23.9% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 8.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

