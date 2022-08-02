Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given New €75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from €72.00 ($74.23) to €75.00 ($77.32) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CODYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($80.41) to €70.00 ($72.16) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €62.00 ($63.92) to €60.00 ($61.86) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($75.26) to €64.00 ($65.98) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €87.00 ($89.69) to €90.00 ($92.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.38.

CODYY opened at $9.21 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2552 per share. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

