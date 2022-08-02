Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Community Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

