Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.65 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €7.65 ($7.89) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.22) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($11.96) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.03) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.22) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.19) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Price Performance

ETR CBK traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €6.72 ($6.93). The company had a trading volume of 4,300,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €7.16 and its 200 day moving average is €7.17. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.01 ($5.16) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($9.81). The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.