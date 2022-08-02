Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.0 %

Comcast stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.