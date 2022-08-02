Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Comcast has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.