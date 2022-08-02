Columbus McKinnon Co. (CMCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on August 15th

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Columbus McKinnon has a payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $935.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCO. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barrington Research restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $369,038.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $880,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 52,465 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 34.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 54,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,271 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

