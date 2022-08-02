Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Hits $0.0225 on Top Exchanges

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $139,582.04 and approximately $7,094.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00625464 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016481 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034612 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.