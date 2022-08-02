Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Hits $0.0225 on Top Exchanges

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $139,582.04 and approximately $7,094.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00625464 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016481 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034612 BTC.
About Collateral Pay
Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.
Collateral Pay Coin Trading
