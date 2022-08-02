Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Barclays

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 3.0 %

CL stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.