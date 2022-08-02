Cohen Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,458,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $12,096,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $115.48 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $11,549,847. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

