Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $81.36

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$81.36 and last traded at C$81.61, with a volume of 17036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$82.89.

A number of analysts have commented on CCA shares. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$116.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$91.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.28. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

In other news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$83.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$452,994.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,923,926.74. In related news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total value of C$98,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,655,379. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$83.89 per share, with a total value of C$452,994.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,300 shares in the company, valued at C$9,923,926.74. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 158,890 shares of company stock worth $14,374,681.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

