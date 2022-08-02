Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Short Interest Down 20.3% in July

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Codiak BioSciences Price Performance
CDAK stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Codiak BioSciences has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.44. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 155.37% and a negative return on equity of 145.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.
