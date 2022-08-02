Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Short Interest Down 20.3% in July

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Codiak BioSciences Price Performance

CDAK stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Codiak BioSciences has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.44. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 155.37% and a negative return on equity of 145.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codiak BioSciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAK. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Codiak BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Codiak BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.