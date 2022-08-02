CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.
CNA Financial Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $50.33.
Insider Activity at CNA Financial
In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bless bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.18 per share, with a total value of $110,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.
CNA Financial Company Profile
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
