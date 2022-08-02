CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

CNA Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bless bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.18 per share, with a total value of $110,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CNA Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

