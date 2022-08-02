CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Down 35.3% in July

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CN Energy Group. Stock Performance

Shares of CNEY opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. CN Energy Group. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.