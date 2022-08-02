CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Down 35.3% in July

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
CN Energy Group. Stock Performance
Shares of CNEY opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. CN Energy Group. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88.
CN Energy Group. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CN Energy Group. (CNEY)
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.