Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Short Interest Update

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,580,000 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 42,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Clovis Oncology Price Performance

CLVS opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,348,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,797 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 11.9% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,473,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 476,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 139.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,459,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 849,500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 618,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares during the period. 36.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

