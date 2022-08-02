Clipper Realty (CLPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clipper Realty Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently -88.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clipper Realty

About Clipper Realty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

