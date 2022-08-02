Clipper Realty (CLPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Clipper Realty Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CLPR stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.
Clipper Realty Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently -88.37%.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
