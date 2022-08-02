Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Update

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CLVLY opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.
About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (CLVLY)
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.