Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Update

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CLVLY opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

