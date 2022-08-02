Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 million. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,305. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.