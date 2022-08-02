Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 million. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,305. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
