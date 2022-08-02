Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 million. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,305. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

