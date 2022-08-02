Claybrook Capital LLC Sells 18,342 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Claybrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,342 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.18. 120,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,841,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.05.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

