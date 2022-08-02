Claybrook Capital LLC Sells 150 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Claybrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,890,000 after purchasing an additional 116,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 802,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,527,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock worth $392,160,616. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.29. 13,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,973. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

