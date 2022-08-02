Claybrook Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

NYSE BRMK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 18,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,685. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 137.70%.

BRMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward bought 31,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,322.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

