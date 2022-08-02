Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Clarus Stock Performance

Shares of CLAR opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clarus has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $766.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have weighed in on CLAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,416,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,691,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

