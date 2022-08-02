Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 114,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.01. 908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $137.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 25.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citizens Community Bancorp to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

