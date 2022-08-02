Citigroup Raises Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $72.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTV. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

