Citigroup Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $75.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.
ON has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.48.
ON Semiconductor Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.42.
Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor
In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
