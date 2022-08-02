Citigroup Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $75.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.42.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

