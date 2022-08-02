Citigroup Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $25.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s previous close.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $178,278,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Pinterest by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,422 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pinterest by 909.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

