Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,053,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 279,724 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,119,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $62,401,000 after purchasing an additional 37,639 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 95.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 127,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,205,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $187.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

