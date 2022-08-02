Circle Property Plc (CRC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 on August 22nd

Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON CRC opened at GBX 252.10 ($3.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 238.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 231.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of £71.98 million and a PE ratio of 1,713.33. Circle Property has a 1 year low of GBX 192 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 258 ($3.16).

In related news, insider John Arnold bought 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 239 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £14,999.64 ($18,379.66).

Circle is amongst the best performing quoted UK real estate companies by NAV total return (NAV growth and dividend) having delivered consistent returns with 87% NAV growth since IPO in 2016 in absolute terms. Circle focusses on acquiring assets in regional cities, many of which have significant office supply constraints, and on office assets with active management potential (refurbishment opportunities, under-rented or vacant properties or short leases), rather than just maximising initial rental yields.

