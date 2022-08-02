CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Up to $22.40

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $23.11. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 25 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CINC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

CinCor Pharma Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38.

Institutional Trading of CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, equities analysts predict that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

