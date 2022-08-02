Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Director Buys $49,296.60 in Stock

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.61. 1,306,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,032. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CINF. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

